In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 18 cents at $95.65/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $98.56.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $2.08 at $108.97.
June hogs made contract highs and packers may hold back now that cutout gains have slowed, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The market remains extremely overbought technically and the setback in pork values yesterday may have been enough to trigger some profit-taking, according to The Hightower Report.