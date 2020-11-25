Hogs are mostly higher this morning, handicapped by cash, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session higher, with the exception of the Feb contract, Brugler said.
“February hogs may have moved too far, too fast and could be set for some consolidation,” The Hightower Report said today.
The strong pace of U.S. pork exports is supportive, but that is expected to ease off a bit in 2021 as China's pork industry recovers, The Hightower Report said this morning.