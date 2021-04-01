In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.05 at $96.70/cwt.
- National live at $73.85.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $99.20.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 11 cents at $108.86.
Continued strong export sales, a seasonal decline in slaughter and positive demand are all factors supporting the hog market, according to The Hightower Report.
Hogs remain strong, but the steep upward line of recent months should sound some caution flags, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.