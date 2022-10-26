The market remains in a steep uptrend but, The Hightower Report cautions that technical indicators are very overbought and the market faces the likely increase in the slaughter pace in the weeks just ahead.
At the same time, hogs enter midweek after a bounce upward. Lean hog futures bounced back on Tuesday afternoon to close the day up $1 off the low, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.