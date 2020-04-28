The lean hog market is expected to trade “steady to higher” today after yesterday’s limit-up trade for the front four contracts, Total Farm Marketing said. “Despite processing plant closures fueling concerns about handling the large supply of slaughter-ready hogs, strong retail markets and firm cash provides support to the market in general.”
As markets start to reopen after the virus concerns, “the market should be in position for a substantial rally,” The Hightower Report said. Lower pork production right now, combined with high China demand, is the catalyst along with a jump in pork cut-out values.