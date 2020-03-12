In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 5 cents to $54.05/cwt.
- National live up 48 cents to $39.86/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 26 cents to $54.46/cwt.
The USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 37 cents to $69.19/cwt.
April lean hogs closed down $3 at $60.87. With limit-down prices Thursday, the market will see expanded limits Friday, says the Hightower Report. Traders “remain concerned that pork sales in the U.S. will slow enough to spark significant weakness in cut-out values, which will drive packer profit margins deep into the red.”
The Hightower Report adds hog weights are already increasing when they usually decline seasonally. China canceled a purchase of 45,000 tonnes, although shipments to China have been fairly consistent this year.