In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 60 cents to $30.16/cwt.
- National live was had no comparison and sits at $26.03
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 65 cents to $30.45
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 42 cents at $68.84/cwt.
July’s contract was trading “just off” the highs of the session throughout part of the day, Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter is running at about 95% of full capacity.”
“Estimated Slaughter for Wednesday is at 450,000, this is above last week’s slaughter of 429,000 and below last year’s slaughter at 482,000,” Ben DiCostanzo said.