In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 75 cents to $71.26/cwt.
- National live down 31 cents to $56.95/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $71.50.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 4.27 to $108.13/cwt.
Hog futures may be in a liquidation phase for the next day or two, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Vietnamese officials announced coming reductions in U.S. sourced pork import tariffs from 15% to 10%, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.