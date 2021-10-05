 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 75 cents to $71.26/cwt.
  • National live down 31 cents to $56.95/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $71.50.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 4.27 to $108.13/cwt.

Hog futures may be in a liquidation phase for the next day or two, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Vietnamese officials announced coming reductions in U.S. sourced pork import tariffs from 15% to 10%, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

CropWatch Weekly Update

