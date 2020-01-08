China's sow herd rose 2.2% in December over the previous month, Yu Kangzhen, the vice agriculture minister said, a sign of improving production. China's sow herd had declined by about 40% by last October. Despite a decline in confirmed outbreaks, the virus has spread countrywide and he added the chances of fresh outbreaks would increase with growing pig numbers and colder weather, Allendale said.
Further, in November U.S. exports of pork hit a record high and China import of pork also hit a record high. The Hightower Report says that if outside market forces were to calm down, and the U.S. /China relations continue to improve, buyers could turn quite active.