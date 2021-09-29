 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 1.19 to $75.74/cwt.
  • National live up 90 cents to $59.33/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $74.73.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 3.83 to $108.12/cwt.

“There is a large gap on the charts below current levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. There is uncertainty around Chinese demand for U.S. pork in the upcoming year which could be bearish for the commodity.

The Hightower Report said it’s “not uncommon” to see a minor pullback after a three-day surge, so it’s not a point of concern for the hog market yet. Pork cutout values were up at the midsession, they said, which might provide some support.

CropWatch Weekly Update

