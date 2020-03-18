In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 69 cents to $56.23/cwt.
- National live up 29 cents to $42.53/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 99 cents to $56.91/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 48 cents to $74.90/cwt.
April lean hogs closed down down 32 cents at $58.15. This is $4.65 off the contract high. “The continued up trend in the cash market and a surge higher in pork cutout values over the last few sessions has helped trigger strong buying for the discounted April futures,” says Hightower.
Stewart-Peterson says the industry is entering a time of year when domestic pork production typically pulls back, which supports prices. However, weights are increasing counter-seasonally, and this would only increase if packing plants were to shut down.