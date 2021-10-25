In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.97 at $63.66/cwt.
- National live up 37 cents at $51.27.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $64.89.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $3.69 at $94.58.
A surge in China pork prices, talk of the oversold condition of the market and a stiff discount of futures to the cash market were all seen as positive forces, according to The Hightower Report.
The managed money in the hog market was on a little bit of a roller-coaster ride recently, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.