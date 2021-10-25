 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.97 at $63.66/cwt.
  • National live up 37 cents at $51.27.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $64.89.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $3.69 at $94.58. 

A surge in China pork prices, talk of the oversold condition of the market and a stiff discount of futures to the cash market were all seen as positive forces, according to The Hightower Report.

The managed money in the hog market was on a little bit of a roller-coaster ride recently, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower on follow-through from Tuesday’s triple-digit losses as the weak cash tone keeps pressure on the market, said …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Export Sales data from the USDA’s FAS had pork bookings at 20,900 metric tons for the week ending Oct. 14, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Pork cutout futures also closed up by triple digits, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News