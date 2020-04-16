Fears that the slaughter plants will continue to have trouble running at full capacity have pressured the market, the Hightower Report said this morning.
Hog markets made mostly higher closes yesterday with relatively quiet price action, said Stewart-Peterson. They also note, “Traders are pricing in slower slaughter, at least in the near term.”
The cutout is sitting at historic lows. If there is any shortage of pork resulting from plant closures, it has not shown up in pork prices yet, the Hightower Report said, and analysts there believe “the closures and slowdowns at slaughter plants have reached their peak and that conditions may improve in the weeks just ahead.”