In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $3.76 to $44.61/cwt.
- National live down 81 cents to $41.23/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $7.04 to $43.62/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.84 to $59.21/cwt.
June lean hogs closed down $4.50 at $52.82, which matches the contract low. Hightower says “fears that hogs might back up in the country, ideas that excess supply of all meat production will be very high in April, and talk of down-trending cash markets in the weeks ahead” are pressuring prices.
“Pork values are collapsing due to extremely high production totals coupled with sharply reduced demand,” says Stewart-Peterson. They suggest if hog slaughter were to slow down, there could be a backlog of hogs at the farm and packer level, resulting in heavy pork production.