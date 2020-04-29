Hogs rallied on the news of continued operation of food processing plants, and “should provide some sound footing for today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Traders will monitor the situation to watch for the potential impacts on slaughter numbers and working through backed up hog supplies.”
“For now, slaughter is falling off sharply and pork values should remain strong,” The Hightower Report said. They added that the market is ready for a substantial rally once the virus issues are behind us as China demand is strong.