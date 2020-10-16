In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.33 lower to $62.13/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.35 to $63.34
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.23 to $99.19/cwt.
“The strength in the front month hogs came from the discount of December to the lean hog index,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The CME Lean Hog Index was higher. The upward trend on the Index should stay supportive of December futures in the near-term. Demand has stayed active in the hog market this week, but midday carcass values softer on Friday, losing 2.94 to 98.48.”
“Hogs were a little bit mixed,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. They started out making a new high. There has been firm export sales, and that kind of underpinned the market. Perhaps there was just some sympathy selling from the beef complex side that really kept the market from rallying. But in the hogs, they do have some solid export sales.”