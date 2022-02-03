In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was up $1.13 to $87.49/cwt.
- National live was up $1.80 to $62.11.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.02 to $88.50.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 77 cents to $97.21.
Packers are bidding aggressively to fulfill demand but futures remain in overbought territory, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The market remains in a steep uptrend but there are several factors which suggest a short-term peak is in place, according to The Hightower Report.