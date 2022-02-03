 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up $1.13 to $87.49/cwt.
  • National live was up $1.80 to $62.11.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.02 to $88.50.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up 77 cents to $97.21.

Packers are bidding aggressively to fulfill demand but futures remain in overbought territory, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The market remains in a steep uptrend but there are several factors which suggest a short-term peak is in place, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The recent rally leading to overbought conditions may be catching up and causing a reversal in the hog market, said Matthew Strelow of Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are in an extreme overbought condition and there is plenty of pork available, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs continued to see higher trade, hitting new contract highs in the process. “Ideas that cash hogs can continue to rally in the weeks just a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

The USDA had not reported weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts and cutout values this afternoon.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs finished out a strong week as bull spreading pulled the front of the market higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Strong …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News