In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up $1.17 to $77.36/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 9 cents to $78.86/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 94 cents to $80.94/cwt.
“It appears the market has finally bottomed,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The African Swine Fever may not sustain the rally, but the relative cheapness of pork chops versus steaks at the meat counter will help.”
In its first day as the front-month contract, April hogs struggled today, but cash was higher nationally today. “Slaughter pace may be slowing a bit which could back up hogs in the market,” Total Farm Marketing said.