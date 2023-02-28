In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 11 cents to $77.91/cwt.
- National live down 2.44 to $58.01/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 41 cents to $78.51/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.58 to $84.36/cwt.
With weather clearing through northern states movement should begin to increase but when pork is moving up on light sales, packers aren’t going to bust down doors unless profit margins improve, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That matches last week, and is 30k more than the same Monday last year, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.