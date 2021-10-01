Weekly export sales were strong last week with news sales at 42,500 metric tons, up 31% from last week. Mexico and China were the top buyers of U.S. pork. “Seeing China in the market was encouraging, given how quiet they have been the past few weeks,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Thursday hog trading left the board $0.12 to $1.80 in the black. December was the strongest gainer on the day, though is still a $6.20 discount to October and a $1.82 discount to February, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA’s National Average Base hog price for Thursday was $73.78 after a 73 cent pullback.