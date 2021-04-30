 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up $1.39 to $112.49/cwt.
  • National live price down $1.88 to $85.43.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $116.49.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.91 to $110.46 /cwt.

Exports may need to increase in order to keep supply from backing into domestic market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Traders worry about weakening demand from China which slipped to the fourth largest buyer in the weekly export sales report, a disappointment for the bulls, according to The Hightower Report.

