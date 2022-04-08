The USDA’s March hogs and pigs report places the March 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 72.209 million head, down about 3% from last quarter and 2.3% from the prior March, compared to pre-report estimates of 1.2% lower. The market hog inventory is about 2.4% smaller than a year ago, compared to expectations of 1.3% lower, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University.
After gaining triple digits through midday, lean hog futures went home mixed on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. April and the fall months held for limited gains on the day, while summer hogs closed 20 to 50 cents weaker.