Hogs closed out generally in the black on Friday with the lean hog futures market settling with a 32 cent loss in the Feb contract, but 47 to 75 cent gains elsewhere, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
People are also reading…
However, the upside seen Friday seems limited, as the supply fundamentals look bearish enough to drive the market significantly lower if the premium of April Hogs to the cash market is challenged, The Hightower Report said today.
The market is still correcting its oversold condition, but rallies look like selling opportunities. “Ideally, a rally in April hogs to key resistance at $89.10 would be an opportunity to sell,” The Hightower Report said.