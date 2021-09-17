In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 16 cents lower to $81.48/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $82.42
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 56 cents to $105.41/cwt.
"Chinese officials announced intentions to purchase more pork in state reserves,” Brugler Marketing said. “This second round purchase program is intended to help boost pork and hog prices to encourage herd rebuilding. News reports indicate farmers are liquidating less productive sows as high feed prices keep margins tight.”
Traders are watching trends in cash markets and what it means for packers and demand, as well as slaughter numbers. “Lower cash indicated packers are getting sufficient hogs for demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog slaughter projected at 473,000. CME Lean Hog Index for 9/15: down 0.90 at 94.45.”