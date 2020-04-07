Lean hog slaughter was down yesterday, based on the USDA hog kill estimate. The number USDA gave was 477,000 head, compared to the typical average of 492,000 head, Allendale said. There are no expanded limits in the hog market today.
The calls for lean hogs this morning are “steady to higher” after yesterday’s trade off of contract lows on Monday, Total Farm Marketing Intelligence Solutions said. “Concerns of slaughter plants slowing, and in some cases stopping their processing lines as a result of COVD-19 in the U.S. is likely figured into the market.”