In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 1.41 to $89.75/cwt.
- National live at $72.50/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.561 to $92.52/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout down 2.73 to $97.21/cwt.
Loins and hams are cheap. It isn’t too late for retailers to push loin and hams during the holidays. These products need to be monitored., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
The cutout has been unable to find support with such brisk slaughter pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.