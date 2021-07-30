The price action yesterday may have been technically driven, but the October contract closed below the 50-Day moving average, which should set up further downside pressure this morning, Total Farm Marketing said today.
On the newswires, a deadly pig virus was detected in samples from animals in the Dominican Republic, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said. It’s the first time the disease was detected in the Western Hemisphere in about 40 years, the National Pork Producers Council says in a statement, adding the U.S. remains free of ASF, according to Total Farm Marketing’s sunrise report today.