 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 476,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 1.907 million head, up from 1.4 million last week, but that was down because of the holiday according to The Hightower Report. But it was also up from the same period last year.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

The hog market is probing for a short-term peak as the premium to the cash market and the sluggish action for pork product prices, according t…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Markets are experiencing “bear spreading,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The front month testing support as the premium of the futures market to…

Lean hogs

The rally in the hog market “has hit a pause,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The weak retail close will pressure the Thursday open. Cash markets…

Lean Hogs

After a difficult start to the week, hog futures are trading slightly higher for the week and $4 to $5 off the early week lows, said Matthew S…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Front-month lean hog futures closed Tuesday mixed as the nearbys gave back as much as $4.02, but losses in December were limited to 20 cents a…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News