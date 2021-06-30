 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

“Technically, the market is building a bottom and is poised for some upside recovery,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

In the short-term, the extreme technical oversold condition of the market, the massive discount of futures to the cash market and hopes that short-term exports could remain solid “are all factors which may contribute to a further corrective bounce,” The Hightower Report said today

A large part in the turn in the hog futures may be tied to hog prices turning higher in China, Total Farm Marketing said today. The Chinese government announced the buying of pork supplies for the government reserves, helping firm the Chinese domestic pork market. “That has seemed to have a ripple effect to the U.S. hog market as well,” TFM said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Charts “continue to breakdown technically, as long liquidation fuels the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. After the July contract closed li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog futures start the week steady to higher as the market saw some buying support and short covering to end last week, when the oversold marke…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market is experiencing a recovery bounce in the hog market, The Hightower Report said after the sharp break earlier this month. “Technical…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News