“Technically, the market is building a bottom and is poised for some upside recovery,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
In the short-term, the extreme technical oversold condition of the market, the massive discount of futures to the cash market and hopes that short-term exports could remain solid “are all factors which may contribute to a further corrective bounce,” The Hightower Report said today
A large part in the turn in the hog futures may be tied to hog prices turning higher in China, Total Farm Marketing said today. The Chinese government announced the buying of pork supplies for the government reserves, helping firm the Chinese domestic pork market. “That has seemed to have a ripple effect to the U.S. hog market as well,” TFM said.