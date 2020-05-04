In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 93 cents to $36.84/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $37.55, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.20 to $107.81/cwt.
“The cash index is still moving higher, and it appears as though slaughter may begin to improve at some time soon,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Huge profit margins are just another incentive for packers to stay open. June hogs are trading above their 50-day moving average level for the first time since late January, and a close above would be a major bullish development.”
“The sharp setback and slaughter is tightening supplies at grocery stores, and the surge higher in pork cut-out values should encourage the industry, along with help from the government, to get plants reopened in a safe manner,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders await news of progress in getting more meat into the pipeline.”