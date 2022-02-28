For the week ending Feb. 25, April lean hogs were down $5.72.
“With this type of volatility, many short-term technical will take a back seat to money flow. With that said, the 100 area is going to be psychologically significant. A break and close below there could spur additional long liquidation,” Blue Line Futures said in the weekly Livestock Roundup today.
USDA reported pork bookings were 26,581 MT in the weekly Export Sales report. That was up 45% from last week and was a three-week high. However, pork exports are 21% behind last year’s pace, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.