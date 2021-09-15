In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 57 cents lower to $83.50/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $84.79
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 50 cents to $105.70/cwt.
“December hogs trading at levels not seen since February,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Large rebound of cutouts lending support this morning. Hog supplies plentiful so packers don’t have to bid aggressively. Hog slaughter projected at 477,000.”
“February hogs traded to the lowest level since Feb. 26 before turning higher on the day into the midsession,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders expect lower cash markets ahead, but it may be difficult to keep up the pace to rationalize such a wide basis. Pork cutout values that midsession came in at $105.61, up 48 cents.”