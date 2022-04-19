In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up 4.35 to $101.57/cwt.
- National live not available.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $108.31/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 2.37 to $107.12/cwt.
Anticipation for more buying interest due to increased demand after Easter, according to Total Farm Marketing.
June has large spread to where April closed, however, there is a lot of time between now and when June 2022 hogs expire, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.