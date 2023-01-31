 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 77 cents to $70.85/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 70 cents to $71.07/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 3 cents to $80.25/cwt.

Remarkably, in just a month’s time, Feb Hogs have plummeted over $16 – off of burdensome supplies and lackluster demand! And in the same time frame, Feb Cattle have rallied. Somewhere along the line, the consumer is going to opt for a cheap pork chop over an expensive steak – but it hasn’t happened yet, according to William D. Moore of AgMaster.

Seeing growth to the Chinese hog herd is pressuring futures 30 to 40 cents lower through Tuesday’s midday. The Chinese Ag Ministry counted the national sow herd at 43.9m head for December, a 0.6% increase month to month and 1.4% above Dec ’21., according to Total Farm Marketing.

