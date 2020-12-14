 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

The market found some early support after strength in the ham market and in pork cutout values last week, and traders are nervous that the ham market will seasonally peaked out soon, according to The Hightower Report. If so, and if China imports of US pork also decline into 2021, the market looks vulnerable to a resumption of the downtrend.

February lean hog futures finished the week down $3.35. December hog futures expire today as the cash index remains above December future prices, Allendale said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China’s securities regulator has announced the approval to launch hog futures on the Dalian commodity exchange, which will begin trading on Ja…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures closed the last trade day of the week mostly lower, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. April contracts ended with a 2 ce…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Calls are lower for the lean hog market today as pork production stays heavy and slaughter is a “wet rag” over the market, Total Farm Marketin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

December hogs expire next Monday at noon. The market is implying cash hogs, the Lean Hog Index, will fall from the 65.62 current reading to 64…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News