The market found some early support after strength in the ham market and in pork cutout values last week, and traders are nervous that the ham market will seasonally peaked out soon, according to The Hightower Report. If so, and if China imports of US pork also decline into 2021, the market looks vulnerable to a resumption of the downtrend.
February lean hog futures finished the week down $3.35. December hog futures expire today as the cash index remains above December future prices, Allendale said.
