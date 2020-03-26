In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 12 cents to $58.89.
- National live was up $1.16 to $46.17.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 21 cents to $59.49.
Traders anticipate the pig crop to be up 3.5% year to year and to have 1.1% more sows farrowing, Brugler Marketing reported. USDA’s Pork Carcass Cutout value was $0.71 lower to $77.75 in the morning report. Estimated FI hog slaughter is 1.493 million head on the week through Wednesday. That is even with last week’s pace.