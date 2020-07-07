In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 76 cents higher to $29.28/cwt.
- National live was $24.44, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.06 to $29.52
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.74 lower to $62.60/cwt.
“Both the cash Index and cash pork prices have not been able to put together a sustained rally (or downtrend) lately, contributing to the choppy price action in the futures market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The current export pace is keeping prices supported, and a slower start to this week’s kill may help to push pork prices higher.”
Exports were helping provide support for hog markets. “The export news has remained strong and nearby futures continue to hold a premium to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $65.48, up $1.14 on the day.”