In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 92 cents at $69.26/cwt.
- National live at $54.71.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.92.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $5.27 at $106.99.
Hog futures finished lower as last week’s softer cash market carried over into the start of this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Without some fundamental information to push the market, it seems to be sitting still or backfilling any losses, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.