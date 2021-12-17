February hogs rallied back to the top of the nearby range, but still building a consolidation pattern, resembling a bullish flag, with a series of lower lows and highs, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. This pattern could break out to challenge resistance over the Feb hogs at the 84.00 levels.
Pork cutout futures closed Thursday 70 to 87 cents higher. USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value was $3.66 higher on Thursday, up to $91.49, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Most of the primals were higher, save for a $6.29 drop in the bellies.