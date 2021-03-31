 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called higher while still probing for a top, supported by strong fundamental. Though historically high, we believe there is still room to move technically higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. With the ability to shrug off a shaky start to the week, the May-July contracts closed at new contract highs. The Lean Hog Index accelerated higher, gaining 1.41 to 97.38, its highest level since October 2014. This represents the strength in countryside cash as the packers are looking to secure hogs.

Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain quoted a president of a pork processing plant in China that unapproved African swine fever vaccine likely reduced the country’s hog numbers. “Since the second half of last year pig producers in China used some immature pig vaccines and caught ASF again,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The quarterly hog and pig report was friendly as all categories came in lower than expected, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. All hogs were a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The quarterly hogs and pigs report comes out this afternoon. Total Farm Marketing expects all hogs and pigs at 100.1%, breeding at 98.7% and h…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

April closed over the $100 level, and is showing no signs of a top, as tighter hog supplies strengthen the cash market, said Matthew Strelow o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs have been softer to start the week as the market deals with profit taking and consolidation, Total Farm Marketing said. “Despite the weak…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News