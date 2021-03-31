Hogs are called higher while still probing for a top, supported by strong fundamental. Though historically high, we believe there is still room to move technically higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. With the ability to shrug off a shaky start to the week, the May-July contracts closed at new contract highs. The Lean Hog Index accelerated higher, gaining 1.41 to 97.38, its highest level since October 2014. This represents the strength in countryside cash as the packers are looking to secure hogs.
Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain quoted a president of a pork processing plant in China that unapproved African swine fever vaccine likely reduced the country’s hog numbers. “Since the second half of last year pig producers in China used some immature pig vaccines and caught ASF again,” he said.