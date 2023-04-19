People are also reading…
The Hightower Report says there is still no sign that the low for pork has been seen yet. June hogs closed sharply lower on the session yesterday and could only muster a 2-day bounce off of the August 13th contract low. “Pork product prices have seen choppy/sideways trade in the past few weeks, but the cash market remains in a downtrend and the premium of June to the cash may have helped to pressure (prices),” The Hightower Report said.
Hog prices fell triple digits again at points on Tuesday. “The USDA National Average Base Hog price for Tuesday was $67.98, down by 65 cents,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.