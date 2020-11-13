In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 33 cents lower to $59.59/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 52 cents higher to $59.23
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.94 to $80.14/cwt.
“Cumulative sales have reached 1.935 mln tonnes, up from 1.594 mln last year at this time and a 5-year average of 1.202 mln,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was China, which purchased 30,593 tonnes, followed by Mexico at 9,920. China has the largest number of commitments for 2020 at 719,537 tonnes, followed by Mexico at 520,716.”
Analysts say it is good to see China start making purchases for 2021 as well. “It is important to see the Chinese sales start moving into 2021,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Despite those numbers, hog futures saw selling pressure that weighed across the livestock sector and technical weakness on the move lower.”