In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down $4.90 to $103.57.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 59 cents to $110.22.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.44 to $106.27.
Traders are concerned with the sluggish demand tone in hogs, The Hightower report said. "The lack of an uptrend in the cash market during a seasonally strong timeframe has helped pressure."
In addition, traders are nervous with the cash markets trading lower this week, The Hightower Report said.