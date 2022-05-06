 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down $4.90 to $103.57.
  • National live was not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 59 cents to $110.22.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.44 to $106.27.

Traders are concerned with the sluggish demand tone in hogs, The Hightower report said. "The lack of an uptrend in the cash market during a seasonally strong timeframe has helped pressure."

In addition, traders are nervous with the cash markets trading lower this week, The Hightower Report said. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Demand concerns on the export front and the retail consumer are the fundamental concern pressuring the hog market, said Matt Strelow of Total …

Lean Hogs

The hog market is called steady to lower as June futures test 200-day moving average support. A classic head and shoulders topping formation h…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

National carcass up 3.26 to $103.03/cwt.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

Hog markets, meanwhile, showed a slow start to the week, according to Alan Brugler. "That left the board $1.02 to $2.97 in the red. May closed…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

The hog market is showing a “very oversold short-term technical setup,” The Hightower Report said. “The short-term downside looks a bit limited.”

Lean hogs

A limit-down close for the hog market yesterday means expanded limits Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong cash premium to the cash…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News