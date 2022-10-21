In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 5.85 to $88.89/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 46 cents to $98.63/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout down 2.93 to $100.94/cwt.
If you stopped trading on September 20th and came back to day, you might think you didn’t miss much. Hogs have done a reversal off the steep drop into October 4th. On September 20th December hogs closed at $88.17. Dropped to a low of 72.97 on October 4th, and on September 19th settled at $87.37, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
China’s government is set to release 20,000 tons of pork today, trying to control their domestic price, according to Total Farm Marketing.