 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 5.85 to $88.89/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 46 cents to $98.63/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout down 2.93 to $100.94/cwt.

If you stopped trading on September 20th and came back to day, you might think you didn’t miss much. Hogs have done a reversal off the steep drop into October 4th. On September 20th December hogs closed at $88.17. Dropped to a low of 72.97 on October 4th, and on September 19th settled at $87.37, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

China’s government is set to release 20,000 tons of pork today, trying to control their domestic price, according to Total Farm Marketing.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 490,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 981,000 head, up from 977,000…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

A pullback in pork and cash markets the upside may be limited, The Hightower Report said. “Collapsing open interest suggests that the discount…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

While hogs were higher on Thursday, following four consecutive up days, December hogs cooled somewhat yesterday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The hog cash market is seeing a turn higher as December holds a larger than normal discount to the cash market. “The market has also taken out…

Lean hogs

The short term trend looks to remain higher as the market adjusts to a more normal basis to the cash market, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

Front month lean hog futures closed the last trade day of the week with $0.97 to $1.70 gains. For December that took prices half-way back to t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News