Lean Hogs

April closed over the $100 level, and is showing no signs of a top, as tighter hog supplies strengthen the cash market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Weekly hog slaughter estimates with Saturday’s kill were 2.551 million head, down 220,000 head from last year, but slightly above last week.

CropWatch Weekly Update

