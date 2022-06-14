In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 6.09 to $119.95/cwt.
- National live at $87.63/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 3.26 to $121.02/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 2.71 to $108.67/cwt.
Although cash was lower, futures have been following moves in the cutout, and higher cutouts may move packers to be more aggressive in purchases today, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Mexico buying pork could remain strong over the short term, but if the peso continues to fall, it likely will hurt U.S. pork exports along with Mexican buying grains., according Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.