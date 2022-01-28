The recent rally leading to overbought conditions may be catching up and causing a reversal in the hog market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Follow-through pressure will be key today to help establish a true turn. Hogs were well into overbought territory and some technical indicators are showing a turnaround in momentum and potential sell signals.
April hogs opened higher on the session yesterday but closed sharply lower, according to The Hightower Report. Extremely wide basis could spark aggressive selling.