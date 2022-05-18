In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up 31 cents to $111.69.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 19 cents to $113.29.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $1.50 to $103.61.
Hogs were higher and the buying pushed the market to its highest level since May 6, according to The Hightower Report. There is some concern about weak import demand from China.
Packers are finding fewer market-ready hogs to choose from, according to Total Farm Marketing.