 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

The hog market is called steady to higher following triple digit gains on Thursday as a strong cash tone and retail demand continue to support the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm marketing. The rally is taking a pause, but trying to push to another level, but the 100-day moving average is a strong barrier. Market fundamentals are staying favorable and may be enough to move prices higher for the next.

The weekly export sales report showed pork bookings were 36,703 metric tons from the week that ended May 19, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Mexico and Canada were the week’s top buyers, followed by 5,300 tons sold to China. USDA reported 32,999 tons of pork is shipped through the week, bringing the year-to-date total to 599,028 tons.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

June hogs posted an outside trading day with strong price action as the contract trade higher for the fifth time in six days including the con…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw some profit taking triggered by a buildup of pork supplies seen on the USDA cold storage report released on Monday afternoon, …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

June hogs remained in a steep downtrend during the period of normally strong cash market trends, according to The Hightower Report. Even with …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported; 

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw mixed trade as the market was bull spread and the front-end contracts saw additional price recovery with strong triple digit g…

Lean hogs

Hog markets are steady to firmer today after finishing higher on Monday. “The buying strength continues supported by strong cash markets and i…

Lean hogs

Front-month hogs “failed to push through the 100-day moving average,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This was the third test of this barrier in t…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News