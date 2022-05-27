The hog market is called steady to higher following triple digit gains on Thursday as a strong cash tone and retail demand continue to support the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm marketing. The rally is taking a pause, but trying to push to another level, but the 100-day moving average is a strong barrier. Market fundamentals are staying favorable and may be enough to move prices higher for the next.
The weekly export sales report showed pork bookings were 36,703 metric tons from the week that ended May 19, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Mexico and Canada were the week’s top buyers, followed by 5,300 tons sold to China. USDA reported 32,999 tons of pork is shipped through the week, bringing the year-to-date total to 599,028 tons.