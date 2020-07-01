In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 20 cents to $28.66/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 19 cents to $28.41
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 19 cents at $28.41/cwt.
Just what the pork complex didn’t need was last week’s bearish pig crop report, which forecast heavy supplies for the remainder of the year. That, along with COVID concerns, have been issues in the pork market, according to William Moore of the Price Futures Group.
Pork values are near a low and could see some seasonal strength in the short term, according to The Hightower Report.